How can we help Montreal’s homeless population beat the heat?

Officials at one homeless shelter in Montreal are asking the public for help.

According to Neila Ben Ayed, director of women’s services at the Old Brewery Mission’s Patricia McKenzie Pavillion, shelters are in great need of donations.

“Especially now,” she told Global News. “It’s bottles of water — it’s very hard to get them — and hygiene products.”

She and others point out that people experiencing homelessness are among the most vulnerable during the current heat wave.

The city is under a heat warning for the whole week with temperatures hovering in the low 30s, and with the humidity, it will feel like 40 C.

Montreal mayor Valérie Plante stressed there are places around the city where people can cool off.

“Everything has been adapted so people can have access to water,” said Plante, “whether it’s splash pads, the swimming pools as well.”

She and those who work with the homeless population say there is a plan in place to help people who live on the street.

According to Sam Watts, CEO and executive director at the Welcome Hall Mission, just before any heat wave, that protocol is triggered.

“For example encouraging people to stay inside, where possible, encouraging people to stay in a park under the tree,” he said.

Watts pointed out that this week is the third time this summer that they’ve enacted the protocol.

Ben Ayed pointed out, though, that there are those who fall through the cracks because of things like mental illness or impairment, and they need more supervision and help.

“We have to distribute cold water to vulnerable women or men,” she explained. “They don’t think about it. Sometimes they just walk on the street and don’t realize that they are dehydrated.”

She added that looking after people experiencing homelessness uses up a lot of resources, hence the need for donations of water and hygiene products like shampoo.

Both she and others who work with the homeless are also asking the public to keep an eye out for those living on the street.

