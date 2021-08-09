Menu

Montreal under a heat warning for the entire work week by Environment Canada

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 9:34 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: Monday 9, 2021' Global News Morning weather forecast: Monday 9, 2021
Gloria Henriquez has Montreal's weather forecast for Monday August 9, 2021

It’s going to be a balmy week in Montreal.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the city and surrounding areas in the southern half of the province starting Monday.

“A warm and humid airmass is entering the province of Quebec today and will persist through Friday,” the weather agency said Monday.

Temperatures are expected to rise above 30 C for the next two days in Montreal. The humidity will make it feel like 40.

The days will be warm, but there will be little reprieve after sundown.

“In addition, nights will be warm and uncomfortable with lows near 20 C until Friday,” Environment Canada said.

Those in affected areas are asked to watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in the coming days. The weather agency warns risks associated with prolonged heat are greater for young children, pregnant people, seniors, those with chronic illnesses and anyone who is working outside.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” the organization said, adding that children and pets should not be left alone in a parked vehicle.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
