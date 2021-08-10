Menu

Crime

Police arrest Regina man for child pornography offences: ICE Unit

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 4:51 pm
A 62-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after a search warrant was executed in Regina on Aug. 10. View image in full screen
A 62-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after a search warrant was executed in Regina on Aug. 10. File / Global News

A Regina man faces three charges for accessing, possessing and transmitting child pornography.

The investigation was headed by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit where members executed a search warrant on Aug. 10 at a home in Regina.

Read more: Fort Qu’Appelle man charged with first-degree murder in Regina’s 8th homicide of 2021

Police say investigators found “child sexual abuse” material kept on electronic devices which were seized for further forensic analysis. They arrested 62-year-old Gary Allen.

Trending Stories

According to police, Allen will be brought before a Justice of the Peace in Regina and will be released on conditions until his first court appearance slated for Oct. 6 in Regina.

The ICE Unit is made up of investigators from the RCMP, Regina police, Saskatoon police and Prince Albert police.

Click to play video: 'Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada' Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada
Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada – Jul 27, 2021
