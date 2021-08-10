Police arrest Regina man for child pornography offences: ICE Unit

A Regina man faces three charges for accessing, possessing and transmitting child pornography.
The investigation was headed by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit where members executed a search warrant on Aug. 10 at a home in Regina.
Police say investigators found “child sexual abuse” material kept on electronic devices which were seized for further forensic analysis. They arrested 62-year-old Gary Allen.
According to police, Allen will be brought before a Justice of the Peace in Regina and will be released on conditions until his first court appearance slated for Oct. 6 in Regina.
The ICE Unit is made up of investigators from the RCMP, Regina police, Saskatoon police and Prince Albert police.
