COVID-19: University of Ottawa mandates vaccines for everyone on campus

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Ottawa has stepped up its COVID-19 vaccination policy ahead of the fall term, now requiring all students, staff and faculty members on campus to be fully vaccinated.

The post-secondary institution announced Tuesday that anyone planning to be on campus this fall must have at least an initial dose of the vaccine by Sept. 7 and a second dose by Oct. 15.

Individuals will be required to attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status via an online tool through the university by Sept. 1.

2:32 Sisters call on Kingston post-secondary institutions to implement mandatory vaccine policy Sisters call on Kingston post-secondary institutions to implement mandatory vaccine policy

The university will make some exemptions to the rule based on the Ontario Human Rights Code or those medically unable to get the shots.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who remain unvaccinated will be subject to health protocols such as frequent testing. A mask mandate and other public health measures such as physical distancing remain in place for all uOttawa community members.

There is a degree of flexibility in the vaccine policy, though exact details remain scarce: those who refuse to be vaccinated but are required to be on campus for studies such as lab work will be subject to “additional safety protocols,” the university said on its website.

The university said that low vaccination rates among the 18-to-39 age group and an impending fourth wave of the virus spurred its decision.

The new requirement is a step up from policies announced earlier this summer that only required those living in residence and playing interuniversity sports at uOttawa to be vaccinated. A similar policy was put in place at Carleton University last week.

The University of Ottawa joins Seneca College in Toronto in mandating vaccinations for everyone on campus. The University of Waterloo requires all unvaccinated community members to undergo regular rapid testing and produce negative results to be on campus.

Global News has reached out to uOttawa to seek further details about the new policy.

Story continues below advertisement

2:07 Business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario Business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario