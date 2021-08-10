Menu

Health

COVID-19: University of Ottawa mandates vaccines for everyone on campus

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 1:20 pm
The University of Ottawa says everyone on campus will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall.
The University of Ottawa says everyone on campus will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The University of Ottawa has stepped up its COVID-19 vaccination policy ahead of the fall term, now requiring all students, staff and faculty members on campus to be fully vaccinated.

The post-secondary institution announced Tuesday that anyone planning to be on campus this fall must have at least an initial dose of the vaccine by Sept. 7 and a second dose by Oct. 15.

Individuals will be required to attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status via an online tool through the university by Sept. 1.

The university will make some exemptions to the rule based on the Ontario Human Rights Code or those medically unable to get the shots.

Those who remain unvaccinated will be subject to health protocols such as frequent testing. A mask mandate and other public health measures such as physical distancing remain in place for all uOttawa community members.

Trending Stories

Read more: Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards raise concern for U.S. colleges

There is a degree of flexibility in the vaccine policy, though exact details remain scarce: those who refuse to be vaccinated but are required to be on campus for studies such as lab work will be subject to “additional safety protocols,” the university said on its website.

The university said that low vaccination rates among the 18-to-39 age group and an impending fourth wave of the virus spurred its decision.

The new requirement is a step up from policies announced earlier this summer that only required those living in residence and playing interuniversity sports at uOttawa to be vaccinated. A similar policy was put in place at Carleton University last week.

The University of Ottawa joins Seneca College in Toronto in mandating vaccinations for everyone on campus. The University of Waterloo requires all unvaccinated community members to undergo regular rapid testing and produce negative results to be on campus.

Global News has reached out to uOttawa to seek further details about the new policy.

Click to play video: 'Business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario' Business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario
Business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario
