Education

COVID-19: University of Ottawa students must be vaccinated to live in residence

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 11:04 am
The University of Ottawa says students living on campus will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for the 2021-22 school year.
The University of Ottawa says students living on campus will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for the 2021-22 school year. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The University of Ottawa says its students planning to live on campus this fall must receive at least an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before moving in.

All other faculty, staff and students attending in-person classes will not be required to get a vaccine to be on campus.

An addendum to the uOttawa residence agreement made in late June requires students to provide proof of having received at least a first dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine before or within two weeks of their move-in date for the fall term.

Seneca College requires COVID-19 vaccination for students, staff on campus

A second dose must also be administered within timelines approved by public health authorities.

The requirement won’t apply to anyone who can’t get a vaccine because of a medical reason or other exemption under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Trending Stories

The policy goes into effect on Aug. 31. Anyone failing to comply with the new rules could see their residence contract terminated, according to the addendum.

Seneca College in Toronto announced earlier this week that all students wishing to be on campus this fall are required to be vaccinated, while other post-secondary institutions in Ottawa are encouraging, but not mandating, the jab.

Read more: What employers can — and cannot — demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada

“At present, there is no mandatory vaccination required for students or employees who need to be on Algonquin College’s campuses for academic activities, though it is strongly encouraged,” a spokesperson for the college told Global News in a statement.

The spokesperson said Algonquin College “remains flexible” and is leaving the door open to “evolving” COVID-19 guidelines around vaccinations from public health officials.

Carleton University says in a statement on its website that vaccinations are not currently mandatory for anyone attending its campus, but said any update decisions on the matter would be made in accordance with Ottawa Public Health officials.

The post-secondary institution also encouraged all members of the Carleton community to get a vaccine.

Growing calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers
