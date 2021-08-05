Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Carleton University mandates COVID-19 vaccines for students in residence, playing sports

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 3:15 pm
Anyone playing varsity or competitive sports at Carleton University, or living on residence or participating in the school's music programs, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. View image in full screen
Anyone playing varsity or competitive sports at Carleton University, or living on residence or participating in the school's music programs, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Carleton University in Ottawa has updated its COVID-19 vaccination policy to require any student living on campus or participating in “higher risk” activities to be fully vaccinated before the fall.

The shift, which the post-secondary institution announced in a series of tweets Thursday afternoon, aligns the school closer with the University of Ottawa in terms of vaccine expectations for students.

Story continues below advertisement

Students living in residences, participating in music instruction and playing on varsity or competitive sports teams must have received a “full course” of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada or the World Health Organization. Additional activities deemed to be “higher risk” of transmitting the virus could be added at a later date.

Read more: Ontario will soon regularly report how many COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated people

First shots must be received by Sept. 10, while second doses must be administered no later than Oct. 15.

Exemptions are available for those who cannot receive a vaccine on medical or other grounds.

Carleton cited recent recommendations from Ottawa Public Health as an impetus for the updated policy.

Click to play video: 'Post-Secondary institutions in Kingston join the growing list of schools in Ontario that say they will not make vaccines mandatory in the fall' Post-Secondary institutions in Kingston join the growing list of schools in Ontario that say they will not make vaccines mandatory in the fall
Post-Secondary institutions in Kingston join the growing list of schools in Ontario that say they will not make vaccines mandatory in the fall – Jul 15, 2021

Under the change, everyone in the Carleton community — students, staff and faculty alike — must also “self-declare” their vaccination status.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A “yes” declaration means someone is 14 days after their second shot. Those who answer “no” or “prefer not to say” will be given literature about the benefits of vaccination, according to Suzanne Blanchard, Carleton’s COVID-19 lead.

Masking and physical distancing requirements will remain in place when Carleton welcomes students back for the fall term starting Aug. 23.

Carleton, which had previously said it would not mandate vaccinations but strongly encouraged community members to get the shot, joins uOttawa in mandating vaccinations for those in residence and students participating in campus sports.

Read more: University of Ottawa students must be vaccinated to live in residence

Algonquin College also said in July it would encourage vaccinations but not mandate them.

Some post-secondary institutions in Ontario have drawn a harder line on vaccination, such as Seneca College in Toronto, which requires students and staff to be fully vaccinated before coming on campus in the fall.

Dr. Brent Moloughney, Ottawa’s associate medical officer of health, said in July that OPH would not set a rule for mandatory vaccinations at local universities, deferring to the province to set mandates around vaccine status requirements.

He said the local health unit would work with its university partners to promote vaccinations on campus when students return to the classroom in the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, the 18-29 demographic in Ottawa reports the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the city, with 72 per cent having received at least an initial shot and 57 per cent double-dosed.

Click to play video: 'Quebec steps up vaccination incentives, targets youths at amusement park' Quebec steps up vaccination incentives, targets youths at amusement park
Quebec steps up vaccination incentives, targets youths at amusement park
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Public Health tagcovid vaccines tagOttawa covid vaccines tagMandatory Vaccination tagVaccine Mandates tagOttawa vaccination rates tagCarleton vaccine policy taguOttawa vaccine policy tagAlgonquin College vaccine policy tagCarleton Unviersity taghigh-risk activities tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers