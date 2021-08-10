COVID-19: University of Waterloo students will need to self-declare vaccination status

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Waterloo says all students returning to campus for the fall semester will have to self-declare their COVID-19 vaccination status, beginning Sept. 1.

In a post on its website, the school says the data, which will remain anonymous, will be used to plan and adjust their health and safety protocols.

“This step is important as we continue to find ways to create safe spaces for working and learning,” U of W said.

“Our plans will remain flexible as we assess the ever-changing risks presented by COVID-19 and as public health and government guidance also change over time.”

Starting Sept. 1, students will be asked to declare whether they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least 14 days through an online portal.

If anyone responds “no” or “prefer not to say,” the university will provide that person with information about vaccinations, booking appointments and other health measures.

Students who are not vaccinated will also be directed to a rapid antigen screening program and they will be expected to participate in screening twice a week.

“You must continue to have a negative test result to come to campus,” the university said.

“We will ensure that anyone who tests positive confirms the result with a PCR test at the Health Services COVID-19 Testing Assessment Centre and must self-isolate as directed by health practitioners.

Vaccines are also required for anyone living in campus residence.

More information on vaccination requirements for the University of Waterloo can be found on its website.