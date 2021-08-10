SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: University of Waterloo students will need to self-declare vaccination status

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 10:29 am
Click to play video: 'Is it ok to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine?' Is it ok to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine?
Nobody in Canada is obligated to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Alexa MacLean looks at the ethics around the issue and whether vaccine passports should be mandated.

The University of Waterloo says all students returning to campus for the fall semester will have to self-declare their COVID-19 vaccination status, beginning Sept. 1.

In a post on its website, the school says the data, which will remain anonymous, will be used to plan and adjust their health and safety protocols.

Read more: Laurier University, Conestoga College require student athletes to be vaccinated to play

“This step is important as we continue to find ways to create safe spaces for working and learning,” U of W said.

“Our plans will remain flexible as we assess the ever-changing risks presented by COVID-19 and as public health and government guidance also change over time.”

Starting Sept. 1, students will be asked to declare whether they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least 14 days through an online portal.

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone responds “no” or “prefer not to say,” the university will provide that person with information about vaccinations, booking appointments and other health measures.

Trending Stories

Students who are not vaccinated will also be directed to a rapid antigen screening program and they will be expected to participate in screening twice a week.

Click to play video: 'Debate continues over possibility of mandatory vaccines' Debate continues over possibility of mandatory vaccines
Debate continues over possibility of mandatory vaccines

“You must continue to have a negative test result to come to campus,” the university said.

“We will ensure that anyone who tests positive confirms the result with a PCR test at the Health Services COVID-19 Testing Assessment Centre and must self-isolate as directed by health practitioners.

Read more: Universities in Waterloo, Guelph require students to be vaccinated while living in residence

Vaccines are also required for anyone living in campus residence.

Story continues below advertisement

More information on vaccination requirements for the University of Waterloo can be found on its website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagcovid vaccine tagUniversity of Waterloo tagUniversity of Waterloo COVID tagUniversity of Waterloo vaccinations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers