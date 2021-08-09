Majority of Saskatchewan’s July COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people, province reports

Send this page to someone via email

An “overwhelming” majority of new COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan during July were in unvaccinated people.

Data released by the province Monday said more than 90 per cent of all new cases and hospitalizations during the month were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

Overall, 1,220 COVID-19 cases were reported in Saskatchewan during July, with about 31.6 per cent in people aged 19 or younger and 18.4 per cent in people under the age of 12.

Of those overall cases, the province said 921 — 75.5 per cent — were in people who were not vaccinated or who tested positive within 21 days of receiving their first vaccination shot.

Story continues below advertisement

An analysis from the province said 21 days is the measurement used to allow for the necessary immune response to the first dose.

Officials said 184 cases — 15.1 per cent — were reported in people with a first dose; comorbid conditions were reported in 24 cases.

A total of 115 cases — 9.4 per cent — were in fully vaccinated people; comorbid conditions were reported in 31 cases.

The province said 83 people were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 during July, with the majority of those cases — 66, or 79.5 per cent — involving people who were unvaccinated or tested positive within three weeks of receiving their first vaccination.

Another 10 hospitalizations involved people partially vaccinated with one dose; six patients had comorbid conditions.

In seven hospitalizations involving fully vaccinated people, four involved patients with comorbid conditions.

Officials said 20 people were admitted to an intensive care unit for treatment; 17 of those cases were in unvaccinated people or those who tested positive within 21 days of receiving their first shot.

Only one ICU admission was in a fully vaccinated person, according to the data released Monday — a person over the age of 70 with comorbid medical conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

In the two ICU admissions for patients with their first shot, one involved a person over the age of 70 with comorbid medical conditions.

The analysis from the province anticipates that serious illness rates will continue to decline as people receive their second doses.

It added that optimum protection begins two weeks after the second dose has been administered.

Government officials added that in the four deaths reported among people who tested positive during July, all were either unvaccinated or within three weeks of receiving their first doses of the vaccine.

As of Sunday, 666,051 people in Saskatchewan were reported to be fully vaccinated.

1:47 With large gathers open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? ‘You’re still taking a chance’: doctor With large gathers open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? ‘You’re still taking a chance’: doctor