Health

Pfizer’s 3rd COVID-19 shot has similar side effects to 2nd, Israeli survey finds

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 8, 2021 5:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Pfizer vaccine efficacy drops' Pfizer vaccine efficacy drops
Research shows that the Pfizer vaccine may not be as effective as it was earlier in the pandemic – Aug 1, 2021

Most people who received a third dose of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine felt similar or fewer side effects than they did after receiving the second shot, according to an initial survey in Israel.

Israel began offering the booster shots about 10 days ago to people over age 60 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. That effectively turned Israel into a testing ground for a third dose before approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Israel’s largest healthcare provider, Clalit, said on Sunday it had administered a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to more than 240,000 people.

Read more: Health Canada adds Bell’s Palsy warning to Pfizer labels, but says vaccine is safe

About 4,500 people, all of whom received the booster shot from July 30 to Aug. 1, responded to questions and were included in the survey.

Story continues below advertisement

Eighty-eight percent of participants in the survey said that in the days after receiving the third shot, they felt “similar or better” to how they felt after the second shot.

Trending Stories

Thirty-one percent reported some side effect, the most common being soreness at the injection site.

About 0.4% said they suffered from difficulty breathing, and 1% said they sought medical treatment due to one or more side effect.

Click to play video: 'Israel reports drop in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing infection' Israel reports drop in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing infection
Israel reports drop in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing infection – Jul 6, 2021

Ran Balicer, Clalit’s chief innovation officer, said that even though the results are “initial and self-reported,” they allow a comparison of side effects with the second dose, and “it turns out that in most cases they are similar or less in the booster.”

“Although we do not yet have long-term research on the efficacy and safety of the third booster dose, for the personal risk management of any person aged 60 plus, these findings continue to point to the benefit of immunization now, along with careful behavior among adults and avoiding gathering in closed spaces,” Balicer said.

Story continues below advertisement

— Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

© 2021 Reuters
