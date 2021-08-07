COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 130 new cases, highest in over a month

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest since June 3 when 130 cases were also reported.

The new cases were reported in the far north west (14), far north central (3), far north east (13), north west (6), north central (14), north east (4), Saskatoon (38), central west (4), central east (5), Regina (9), south west (2), south central (4), and the south east zone (10).

There is a total of 628 active cases in the province.

In hospital, 60 patients with COVID-19 are being cared for including 12 patients in the ICU.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday, the death toll remains at 582.

An additional 3,491 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered since the province’s last report on Friday. Currently, there are 664,144 residents who are fully vaccinated in Saskatchewan.