Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 130 new cases, highest in over a month

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 4:39 pm
Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti breaks down the latest coronavirus headlines on The Morning Show.

Saskatchewan health officials reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest since June 3 when 130 cases were also reported.

Read more: With large gatherings open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? Experts advise caution

The new cases were reported in the far north west (14), far north central (3), far north east (13), north west (6), north central (14), north east (4), Saskatoon (38), central west (4), central east (5), Regina (9), south west (2), south central (4), and the south east zone (10).

There is a total of 628 active cases in the province.

Provinces revise pandemic policies and reopening strategies

In hospital, 60 patients with COVID-19 are being cared for including 12 patients in the ICU.

Trending Stories
No new deaths were reported on Sunday, the death toll remains at 582.

Read more: The FDA hasn’t approved 3rd COVID-19 booster shots. Some in U.S. are getting them anyway

An additional 3,491 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered since the province’s last report on Friday. Currently, there are 664,144 residents who are fully vaccinated in Saskatchewan.

