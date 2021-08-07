SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Armstrong placed under evacuation alert due to aggressive White Rock Lake fire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 1:59 am
A helicopter delivering water against the White Rock Lake wildfire. View image in full screen
A helicopter delivering water against the White Rock Lake wildfire. BC Wildfire Service

The entire City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen has been placed under an evacuation alert Friday evening due to the aggressive White Rock Lake wildfire.

The city said this is not an evacuation order but residents should prepare to leave their homes and property if necessary.

To prepare for possible evacuation, visit Emergency Info BC for more information.

The City of Armstrong will update everyone as conditions develop.

The White Rock Lake fire, burning 34 kilometres northwest of Vernon, is now an estimated 55,000 hectares in size.

It is demonstrating very aggressive behaviour, the BC Wildfire Service said Friday, and strong winds are challenging suppression efforts.

Click to play video: 'Fast-moving White Rock Lake wildfire tears through BC’s Okanagan' Fast-moving White Rock Lake wildfire tears through BC’s Okanagan
Fast-moving White Rock Lake wildfire tears through BC’s Okanagan

Read more: White Rock Lake wildfire: Evacuation order issued for 975 properties in Central Okanagan

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday night, at 8:41 p.m., Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORE) said it was expanding the evacuation order “in light of continued aggressive behavior and unpredictable winds.”

Trending Stories

Specifically, CORE said “approximately 975 properties previously on evacuation alert along Westside Road are now under evacuation order and must leave their homes and campsites immediately. The affected area runs south from Ewings Landing to the south end of La Casa Lakeside Resort.”

The Village of Chase is also under an evacuation alert, along with part of the City of Vernon.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Flames rip through Monte Lake community' B.C. wildfires: Flames rip through Monte Lake community
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagBC wildfire latest tagWhite Rock Lake Fire tagVernon Wildfire tagWhite Rock Lake fire evacuations tagBC wildfire evacuation alerts tagArmstrong evaucation alert tagBC wildfire Vernon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers