Global News Morning BC
August 6 2021 12:38pm
04:07

Update on Monte Lake area evacuation orders

After a wildfire ripped through the Monte Lake area, Tracy Hughes with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District shares the latest on the situation for evacuees.

