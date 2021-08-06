Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 6 2021 12:25pm
03:53

Evacuation orders prompted by the White Rock Lake wildfire

Ken Gillis, Chair of the Thompson Nicola Regional District, shares the latest on the devastation impacted on the community.

Advertisement

Video Home