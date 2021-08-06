White Rock Lake fire forces evacuation alert for Village of Chase B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Village of Chase in B.C.’s Interior has been placed under evacuation alert Friday morning as wildfires continue to rage.

The Village of Chase Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) said this is not an evacuation order but residents should prepare to evacuate their premises or property should it be necessary.

“The threat posed by both the fire, smoke, fumes, and risk of explosion has created a potential threat to homes, livestock, and structures in the area,” the EOC said in a statement to residents.

Two wildfires are burning in the vicinity of Chase, the White Rock Lake fire to the south and the Two Mile Road fire to the east.

The Two Mile Road fire is 1,349 hectares and has already forced an alert for all properties within the District of Sicamous to the south of the Trans-Canada Highway, south of Stadnicki Road and east of the Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake.

The alert also includes areas east of Highway 97A south to and including the community of Swansea Point.

However, the bigger concern is the White Rock Lake fire at a massive 45,000 hectares.

That fire jumped Highway 97 Thursday night and roared through the small community of Monte Creek. Buildings and structures have been destroyed by that fire in that area but the exact number remains unclear.

In the past 24 hours, most of the fire growth has been along the northeastern and eastern flanks and some growth along the southeast flank.

Wildfire crews said they are seeing spotting upwards of one kilometre ahead of the main fire front so it is very aggressive.

“When we say there’s been aggressive growth on a fire, it means we’re seeing Rank 3 and Rank 4 fire behaviour, so it’s an aggressive flame front, meaning it’s moving quite quickly through the timber and through the fuels in the area,” Shannon Street with the BC Wildfire Service said.

Here’s a look at the roadblock on Hwy97 and Salmon River Road for the #WhiteRockLake wildfire. The blaze is currently estimated at 45,000 hectares and remains out of control. #bcwildfire pic.twitter.com/yRDvQZKxY2 — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 6, 2021

Residents of Chase are being asked to:

Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be called while separated.

Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents, cell phone and charger and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

Prepare to take pets with you including pet care items (leash, carrier, food) and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles. If transportation assistance is needed, call Chase Community Services at 778-586-6565.

Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor the Village of Chase website at chasebc.ca and Twitter, the TNRD at tnrd.ca/emergency-services, or bcwifdfire.ca for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception Centres and hours of operation.

BC Wildfire is giving Falkland residents with ESSENTIAL reasons for going back quickly to feed livestock, maintain critical infrastructure or pick up pets, a brief window of time to do that. Find out more: https://t.co/G1eVnjSlXF pic.twitter.com/LU8v2vPXMa — Shuswap Emergency Program (@shuswapemerg) August 6, 2021

