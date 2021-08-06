SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Massive White Rock Lake fire destroys buildings as it rips through B.C. community

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 11:55 am
Click to play video: 'White Rock Lake fire damages structures in Monte Lake' White Rock Lake fire damages structures in Monte Lake
Moving quickly in the last few hours, the White Rock Lake fire has entered the Monte Lake area near Kamloops, destroying several structures in its’ path. Aaron McArthur has more.

Another B.C. community has been devastated by wildfire.

The massive White Rock Lake fire, burning between Kamloops and Vernon, has become increasingly aggressive and ripped through the community of Monte Lake on Thursday night.

The fire, which is about 32,500 hectares in size, continues to move at a rapid speed about 34 kilometres northwest of Vernon.

It jumped Highway 97 just south of Monte Lake and continued growth is expected on Friday.

The blaze has destroyed homes and businesses and the Monte Lake area has been under an evacuation order since Wednesday but the BC Wildfire Service said many residents refused to leave their homes.

Firefighters were pulled off the front lines and forced to get the remaining people to safety.

So far, there’s no word on if anyone has been injured or how many buildings have been destroyed.

Click to play video: 'Winds prompt major expansion of evacuations for the White Rock Lake Fire' Winds prompt major expansion of evacuations for the White Rock Lake Fire
Winds prompt major expansion of evacuations for the White Rock Lake Fire

Read more: Wildfires grow in B.C.: Highway closed and RCMP on alert near Vernon

The fire is also forcing more residents living near Vernon to leave immediately.

Trending Stories

The communities of Falkland and Cedar Hill area are under an evacuation order.

The evacuees are being asked to register with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

Highway 97 is shut down between Salmon River Road and Monte Creek and a detour is available through Highway 97A, 97B and Highway 1.

There is also a power outage in the evacuation order in Falkland at this time.

On Friday, wildfire crews are expected to continue to protect and secure the guard west of Westwold. Crews and heavy equipment are also working south of Westwold to secure containment from Adelphi Road to Wood Lake. Heavy machinery is also working on building a contingency guard further north of the fire perimeter.

There are currently 136 wildland firefighters battling the flames, 99 of which are from Quebec, and 125 structure protection personnel, 13 helicopters, 10 danger tree assessors/fallers, 43 pieces of heavy equipment, seven support staff and a BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team.

Click to play video: 'Town of Falkland, B.C., under evacuation order due to aggressive White Rock Lake wildfire' Town of Falkland, B.C., under evacuation order due to aggressive White Rock Lake wildfire
Town of Falkland, B.C., under evacuation order due to aggressive White Rock Lake wildfire

Read more: Evacuation order rescinded for Brenda Creek wildfire, blaze now considered held

