White Rock Lake wildfire a ‘particular concern’ due to wind conditions
Rob Schweitzer from the BC Wildfire Service provides an update on the current fire status in the province on Thursday, Aug. 5. He says the White Rock Lake wildfire northwest of Vernon is of concern due to wind gusts expected to arrive Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Aggressive fire behaviour has also closed Highway 97 and the public is asked to maintain a heightened level of awareness about this evolving situation.