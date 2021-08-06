Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 6 2021 12:29pm
04:04

The importance of following evacuation orders

Mike O’Reilly, Kamloops City Councillor, explains why it is crucial that people follow wildfire evacuation orders

Advertisement

Video Home