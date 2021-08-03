Pilot injury-free after plane crashes into Tillsonburg bean field: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A pilot is counting his blessings after he emerged injury-free following an airplane crash in Tillsonburg on Monday.

Oxford County OPP say the airplane “nosed into a bean field” near the Tillsonburg Regional Airport on Monday.

Just after 5 p.m., police posted the crash on Twitter and revealed the 49-year-old pilot did not suffer any injuries during the crash.

Monday’s crash comes just over a month after a single-engine aircraft collided with the foundation of a home being built in Dutton.

The pilot and lone occupant, a 67-year-old Dutton resident, was airlifted to hospital with serious life-altering injuries from the mid-June crash.

