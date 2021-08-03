Menu

Canada

Pilot injury-free after plane crashes into Tillsonburg bean field: OPP

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted August 3, 2021 1:24 pm
OPP say the plane nose dived into a bean near the Tillsonburg Regional Airport on Monday. View image in full screen
OPP say the plane nose dived into a bean near the Tillsonburg Regional Airport on Monday. OPP West Region / Twitter

A pilot is counting his blessings after he emerged injury-free following an airplane crash in Tillsonburg on Monday.

Oxford County OPP say the airplane “nosed into a bean field” near the Tillsonburg Regional Airport on Monday.

Just after 5 p.m., police posted the crash on Twitter and revealed the 49-year-old pilot did not suffer any injuries during the crash.

Read more: Pilot seriously injured after small aircraft crashes in Dutton, Ont.

Monday’s crash comes just over a month after a single-engine aircraft collided with the foundation of a home being built in Dutton.

Trending Stories

The pilot and lone occupant, a 67-year-old Dutton resident, was airlifted to hospital with serious life-altering injuries from the mid-June crash.

