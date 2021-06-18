Menu

Canada

Pilot seriously injured after small aircraft crashes in Dutton, Ont.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted June 18, 2021 8:59 am
A small aircraft crashed in Dutton, sending the 67-year-old pilot to hospital with serious injuries. View image in full screen
A small aircraft crashed in Dutton, sending the 67-year-old pilot to hospital with serious injuries. OPP

The pilot was serious injured after a small plane crashed southwest of London on Thursday evening.

Elgin County OPP, along with local fire departments and EMS, said the single-engine aircraft crashed in Dutton around 6:15 p.m.

According to police, the aircraft had gone down just short of a grass landing strip and collided with the foundation of a home that was in the process of being built in a new subdivision on Leitch Street.

Read more: Windsor, Ont. stabbing leaves London man dead, 36-year-old charged with murder

They say the aircraft was a Rutan Long-EZ model that they believe was homebuilt.

The pilot and lone occupant, a 67-year-old Dutton resident, was extricated from the plane and then airlifted to hospital with serious life-altering injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been contacted and is investigating.

