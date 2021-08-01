Wildfire smoke air quality advisory issued for Lower Mainland

Send this page to someone via email

Regional officials placed Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley under a new air quality advisory on Sunday, as wildfire smoke rolled into the area.

Metro Vancouver warned of high concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) in the air over the next “few days.”

2:15 Calls for recreational backcountry ban in B.C. Calls for recreational backcountry ban in B.C.

“Smoke from wildfires burning in the interior of B.C. and Washington has moved into and over our region, contributing to elevated fine particulate matter concentrations and hazy skies,” the advisory reads.

Story continues below advertisement

“Onshore winds forecast for Tuesday may begin to clear the smoke.”

As of mid-day Sunday, Metro Vancouver’s AirMap listed the eastern Fraser Valley at an Air Quality Health Index rating of five, or “medium” risk.

The central Fraser Valley was at a three, while the remainder of Metro Vancouver was rated a two or “low risk.”

1:55 Another heat wave prompts health hazards, wildfires in Western Canada Another heat wave prompts health hazards, wildfires in Western Canada

The regional district says smoke concentrations are expected to vary widely across the region depending on wildfire behaviour, temperature and wind.

The elderly, children and pregnant women, along with people who have chronic underlying medical conditions or infections such as COVID-19, are particularly at risk, Metro Vancouver said.

Story continues below advertisement

The public and vulnerable people, in particular, are advised to avoid outdoor physical activity while the advisory is in place.