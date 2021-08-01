SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Wildfire smoke air quality advisory issued for Lower Mainland

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 4:38 pm
Smoke is seen clouding Vancouver's English Bay during the 2017 wildfire season. View image in full screen
Smoke is seen clouding Vancouver's English Bay during the 2017 wildfire season. Simon Little / Global News

Regional officials placed Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley under a new air quality advisory on Sunday, as wildfire smoke rolled into the area.

Metro Vancouver warned of high concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air over the next “few days.”

Read more: B.C.’s 2021 wildfires have now burned more than half a million hectares

“Smoke from wildfires burning in the interior of B.C. and Washington has moved into and over our region, contributing to elevated fine particulate matter concentrations and hazy skies,” the advisory reads.

“Onshore winds forecast for Tuesday may begin to clear the smoke.”

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

As of mid-day Sunday, Metro Vancouver’s AirMap listed the eastern Fraser Valley at an Air Quality Health Index rating of five, or “medium” risk.

The central Fraser Valley was at a three, while the remainder of Metro Vancouver was rated a two or “low risk.”

The regional district says smoke concentrations are expected to vary widely across the region depending on wildfire behaviour, temperature and wind.

The elderly, children and pregnant women, along with people who have chronic underlying medical conditions or infections such as COVID-19, are particularly at risk, Metro Vancouver said.

The public and vulnerable people, in particular, are advised to avoid outdoor physical activity while the advisory is in place.

