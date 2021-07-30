While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics Thursday, Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada won its third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, while athletes in swimming and athletics also managed to advance through qualifying and semifinal rounds.

Here’s what you may have missed overnight from the day of competition.

Rowing

The big story out of Friday was the women’s eight rowing team winning the gold medal, the first for Team Canada in that event since the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

The women — Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and Kristen Kit — dominated throughout the race, with silver and bronze medallists New Zealand and China unable to catch up.

Elsewhere, Carling Zeeman managed a second place finish in the “petite” finals of the women’s single sculls, after missing out on the medal final.

Trevor Jones finished third in his own “petite” final of the men’s single sculls.

Swimming

Penny Oleksiak was less than a second off from taking the bronze medal in the women’s 100-metre freestyle swim. The medal would have made the 21-year-old the most decorated Canadian athlete in Olympic history.

Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck made it through the women’s 200-metre backstroke semifinals with first and fourth place finishes, respectively, to swim in Saturday’s final.

The news was less good for Joshua Liendo Edwards, who finished fifth in the men’s 100-metre butterfly semifinal, just short of qualifying for the final.

Trampoline Gymnastics

Canada’s Rosannagh Maclennan was edged out of the medal standings in the women’s trampoline gymnastics final, ending with a fourth place finish.

Maclennan was fighting back from an ankle injury to try and snag her third Olympic medal, following back-to-back golds in the 2016 and 2012 Games.

Canada’s other trampoline gymnast Samantha Smith finished 14th in the qualifier earlier in the day, missing a spot in the final.

Diving

Jennifer Abel and Pamela Ware both qualified for Saturday’s semifinal of the women’s three-metre springboard event after finishing third and fourth, respectively, in the preliminary rounds.

Athletics

Khamica Bingham and Crystal Emmanuel both made it to the semifinals of the women’s 100-metre dash, placing fourth and third in their respective heats.

In the women’s 800-metre qualifiers, Madeleine Kelly finished fifth in her heat, Melissa Bishop-Nriagu placed fourth and Lindsay Butterworth finished fifth.

Men’s high jump qualifiers began with Django Lovett placing second and Michael Mason placing seventh in their respective heats.

John Gay placed sixth in his heat during the men’s 3,000-metre steeplechase qualifier, while Matthew Hughes finished fourth in his heat.

Volleyball

The men’s team scored their second win in a row with a 3-0 final over Venezuela in the preliminary round of play, giving them some hope of staying in the medal hunt.

Canada will face Poland next on Sunday.

Hockey

Canada tied with South Africa 4-4 in the men’s team’s final matchup of the preliminary rounds, pushing them out of the quarterfinals.

Rugby Sevens

Canada’s women’s team won’t get a chance to try and repeat their bronze medal win from the 2016 Games, after falling to France 31-0.

They later played Brazil to determine their final standing in the rankings, winning 45-0. They’ll find out if they place ninth of 10th in their final match on Saturday.

Sailing

Sarah Douglas placed fourth in her first race of the day in the women’s one-person laser radical dinghy event, later finishing second in her second race — her best result after 10 races in these Games.

The men’s 49er skiff team of William Jones and Evan DePaul placed 18th in their first race, 17th in the second and 15th in the third.

Canada’s Jacob Saunders and Oliver Bone managed a seventh-place finish in their first race of the men’s two-person 470 dinghy event, and 15th in the second race.

The women’s 49er FX skiff team of Alexandra Ten Hove and Mariah Mullen later placed 10th in their first race of the day, 12th in the second and fourth in the third.

Golf

Mackenzie Hughes fell to a tied 38th place in the men’s standings with a score of 72 in the second round of play.

Corey Conners is on track to tie with 34th place after his second round.

Equestrian

Colleen Loach and her horse Qorry Blue D’Argouges finished 15th in the first session of the individual and team dressage event.

Shooting

Lynda Kiejko finished 42nd out of 44 in the women’s 25-metre pistol rapid qualification round, with a final score of 564-13x.

BMX Cycling

Drew Mechielsen managed to snag a spot in the BMX cycling race final after three qualifying runs, but finished at the back of the pack.

