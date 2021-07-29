Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Ontario offers disaster recovery assistance program for Barrie residents affected by tornado

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 5:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Week after Barrie tornado, residents and crews continue to clear wreckage' Week after Barrie tornado, residents and crews continue to clear wreckage
WATCH: A week after a tornado touched down in Barrie, residents and crews are working to clear the debris and sift through levelled homes.

The Ontario government has activated its disaster recovery assistance program for the part of Barrie that was affected by the EF-2 tornado on July 15.

The province’s program applies to a primary residence and its basic contents, a small business, a farm or a non-profit organization. It provides assistance for emergency expenses and the costs to repair or replace essential property that’s not covered by insurance after a natural disaster.

Read more: Construction worker recounts getting lifted up, knocked unconscious in Barrie tornado

“Our government stands with the City of Barrie and the families and businesses impacted by this natural disaster,” Ontario’s municipal affairs and housing minister Steve Clark said in a statement.

“The DRAO program helps people with essential costs that are not covered by insurance. I encourage residents to contact their insurance company first. We’ll continue working in partnership with the city to help affected families and businesses get back on their feet.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Cleanup continues following last week’s tornado in Barrie, Ont.

Residents can find out whether they’re eligible for the program on the provincial disaster recovery website. Those who are eligible have until Nov. 26 to apply for assistance through the province’s program.

Two weeks ago, a tornado with maximum speeds of up to 210 km/h ripped through south Barrie, damaging hundreds of homes and some small businesses. Many residents were forced to evacuate when more than 70 of the affected homes were deemed unsafe.

Click to play video: 'Community response effort continues following tornado in Barrie' Community response effort continues following tornado in Barrie
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Tornado tagBarrie tornado tagBarrie tornado 2021 tagDisaster recovery tagDisaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians tagBarrie tornado assistance tagBarrie tornado news tagEF-2 Barrie tornado tagFinancial assistance Barrie tornado tagProvincial assistance Barrie tornado tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers