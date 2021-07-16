Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 16 2021 6:22pm
02:00

Residents race to find refuge from Barrie twister

As crews sift through the remnants from an EF-2 tornado that caused heavy damage in Barrie’s south end, some say it took too long for officials to issue a warning. Shallima Maharaj reports.

