Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 16 2021 6:24pm 02:13 Barrie residents picking up the pieces after EF-2 tornado Several homes were damaged after an EF-2 tornado and nearly a dozen residents were injured. Many are saying they feel lucky no one died. Mark Carcasole reports. Over 100 people displaced as clean-up continues following Barrie tornado: mayor REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8035628/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8035628/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?