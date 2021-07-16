Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 16 2021 6:24pm
02:13

Barrie residents picking up the pieces after EF-2 tornado

Several homes were damaged after an EF-2 tornado and nearly a dozen residents were injured. Many are saying they feel lucky no one died. Mark Carcasole reports.

