Over 100 people displaced following tornado in Barrie, Ont., mayor says

More than 100 people have been displaced following a tornado that ravaged through Barrie, Ont.’s south end on Thursday and caused extensive structural damage to several homes, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman has confirmed.

On Friday afternoon, Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited the area where the twister touched down and surveyed some of the damage caused by the storm.

“There’s so much support coming in from all over the province for the people,” Ford said Friday. “I just want to reassure them, we’re going to be here and we’re going to get them back on their feet and support them in any way we can.”

If insurance doesn’t cover the damage, Ford said the province will step up to help. He also said he will continue to be in communication with the Barrie mayor.

“It’s shocking, it’s heartbreaking,” Ford said of Thursday’s disaster. “We’ll be inspecting the houses … to make sure that they met the building codes.”

Ontario solicitor general Sylvia Jones told reporters that the province hasn’t needed to provide Barrie with assistance yet, though that’s expected to change as the cleanup continues.

Lehman said it’s “extraordinary” that no lives were lost as a result of the tornado, though he said 10 people were sent to the local hospital with injuries, none of which were life-threatening.

“There were 10 brought to RVH (Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre),” Lehman said. “All but two have been released, I’m pleased to say. There were two with more serious injuries. They remain at RVH.”

On Friday, Environment Canada confirmed the tornado’s strength as category EF-2, with maximum wind speeds of 210 hm/h. Most of the damage appears to have occurred on about five or six streets near Prince William Way and Mapleview Drive East.

“At the evac centre here, we’ve had many dozens of families that have been helped by our partners at the Red Cross,” Lehman said Friday morning. “This morning, we’re just starting that very difficult and detailed work of assessing every building in the disaster area.”

View image in full screen A resident surveys the damage left after a tornado touched down in his neighbourhood, in Barrie, Ont., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

View image in full screen Edward Loveless posted a picture showing damage in a residential neighbourhood after a possible tornado moved through the Barrie area. Edward Loveless / Twitter

Videos and images shared online show the devastation left by the tornado on Thursday. Some roofs were lifted off homes, while vehicles were flipped over, and debris was scattered around yards and streets.

“The electric crews have already repaired all of the power lines, the road has been cleared so that our vehicles are able to get in and out and the residents are able to get in and out,” Lehman said.

“Barrie Police are escorting some of the folks back into the damaged homes to get things like medication, any pets that might still be in the homes, and of course, treasured possessions.”

On Friday, Lehman said Prince William Way is closed. He also noted the area that was most heavily affected by the tornado is closed to everyone except for residents.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Nick Westoll