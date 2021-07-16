Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Over 100 people displaced following tornado in Barrie, Ont., mayor says

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Looking at strength, speed of the tornado that hit Barrie' Looking at strength, speed of the tornado that hit Barrie
Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell weighs in on the details of the EF-2 tornado that touched down in Barrie Thursday afternoon with an estimated 210 km/h winds that destroyed several homes and spread debris across yards and streets.

More than 100 people have been displaced following a tornado that ravaged through Barrie, Ont.’s south end on Thursday and caused extensive structural damage to several homes, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman has confirmed.

On Friday afternoon, Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited the area where the twister touched down and surveyed some of the damage caused by the storm.

Read more: ‘Extensive’ damage in Barrie’s south end after tornado moved through region, 9 injured

“There’s so much support coming in from all over the province for the people,” Ford said Friday. “I just want to reassure them, we’re going to be here and we’re going to get them back on their feet and support them in any way we can.”

If insurance doesn’t cover the damage, Ford said the province will step up to help. He also said he will continue to be in communication with the Barrie mayor.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s shocking, it’s heartbreaking,” Ford said of Thursday’s disaster. “We’ll be inspecting the houses … to make sure that they met the building codes.”

Ontario solicitor general Sylvia Jones told reporters that the province hasn’t needed to provide Barrie with assistance yet, though that’s expected to change as the cleanup continues.

Lehman said it’s “extraordinary” that no lives were lost as a result of the tornado, though he said 10 people were sent to the local hospital with injuries, none of which were life-threatening.

Click to play video: 'Barrie tornado: Drone footage shows significant damage to homes after tornado rips through suburb' Barrie tornado: Drone footage shows significant damage to homes after tornado rips through suburb

“There were 10 brought to RVH (Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre),” Lehman said. “All but two have been released, I’m pleased to say. There were two with more serious injuries. They remain at RVH.”

Trending Stories

On Friday, Environment Canada confirmed the tornado’s strength as category EF-2, with maximum wind speeds of 210 hm/h. Most of the damage appears to have occurred on about five or six streets near Prince William Way and Mapleview Drive East.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the evac centre here, we’ve had many dozens of families that have been helped by our partners at the Red Cross,” Lehman said Friday morning. “This morning, we’re just starting that very difficult and detailed work of assessing every building in the disaster area.”

A resident surveys the damage left after a tornado touched down in his neighbourhood, in Barrie, Ont., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. View image in full screen
A resident surveys the damage left after a tornado touched down in his neighbourhood, in Barrie, Ont., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Edward Loveless posted a picture showing damage in a residential neighbourhood after a possible tornado moved through the Barrie area. View image in full screen
Edward Loveless posted a picture showing damage in a residential neighbourhood after a possible tornado moved through the Barrie area. Edward Loveless / Twitter

Videos and images shared online show the devastation left by the tornado on Thursday. Some roofs were lifted off homes, while vehicles were flipped over, and debris was scattered around yards and streets.

Story continues below advertisement

“The electric crews have already repaired all of the power lines, the road has been cleared so that our vehicles are able to get in and out and the residents are able to get in and out,” Lehman said.

Read more: Environment Canada confirms EF-2 tornado with 210 km/h winds touched down in Barrie

“Barrie Police are escorting some of the folks back into the damaged homes to get things like medication, any pets that might still be in the homes, and of course, treasured possessions.”

On Friday, Lehman said Prince William Way is closed. He also noted the area that was most heavily affected by the tornado is closed to everyone except for residents.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.

Click to play video: 'Barrie tornado: City councillor says top of her house is ‘gone’' Barrie tornado: City councillor says top of her house is ‘gone’
Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Nick Westoll

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Doug Ford tagBarrie news tagOntario Premier Doug Ford tagBarrie Mayor Jeff Lehman tagBarrie tornado tagJeff Lehman tagEnvironment Canada Barrie tagTornado Barrie tagBarrie Mapleview Drive tagBarrie 2021 tornado tagBarrie tornado EF2 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers