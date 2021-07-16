Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
July 16 2021 12:26pm
02:36

Parts of Barrie seriously damaged after tornado

Residents of Barrie in dismay after a tornado ripped through the southern part of the city on Thursday afternoon. Mark Carcasole has more on the story.

