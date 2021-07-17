Global News at 11 Toronto July 17 2021 11:19pm 01:27 Barrie community comes together as tornado clean-up efforts intensify Mark Carcasole has more on how the Barrie community is coming together amid intensifying clean-up efforts after an EF-2 tornado damaged dozens of homes. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8037409/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8037409/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?