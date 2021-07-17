Menu

Global News at 11 Toronto
July 17 2021 11:19pm
01:27

Barrie community comes together as tornado clean-up efforts intensify

Mark Carcasole has more on how the Barrie community is coming together amid intensifying clean-up efforts after an EF-2 tornado damaged dozens of homes.

