Global News at 11 Toronto October 14 2017 11:58pm 02:31 Employment lawyer says Sears employees left with no option but to search for jobs Employment lawyer Sunira Chaudri tells Angie Seth, Sears Canada employees are left with no option but to look for a new job Sears closing after 65 years in Canada; court grants complete liquidation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3804292/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3804292/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3804292/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/844/911/SAT_GTOR_SETH_SEARS_141017_848x480_1073556035730.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?