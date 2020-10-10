Global News at 11 Toronto October 10 2020 11:24am 02:03 ‘Tone deaf and ignorant’: Etobicoke billboard removed After being labelled racist, tone deaf and ignorant online, a billboard showing two men promoting themselves as “COVID real estate ninjas” has been taken down. Miranda Anthistle has the details. ‘Tone deaf’ billboard in Etobicoke removed <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7390801/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7390801/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?