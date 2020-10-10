Menu

Global News at 11 Toronto
October 10 2020 11:24am
02:03

‘Tone deaf and ignorant’: Etobicoke billboard removed

After being labelled racist, tone deaf and ignorant online, a billboard showing two men promoting themselves as “COVID real estate ninjas” has been taken down. Miranda Anthistle has the details.

