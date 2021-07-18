Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

5 tornadoes hit southern Ontario last Thursday: Northern Tornadoes Project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2021 12:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Barrie community comes together as tornado clean-up efforts intensify' Barrie community comes together as tornado clean-up efforts intensify
WATCH ABOVE: Mark Carcasole has more on how the Barrie community is coming together amid intensifying clean-up efforts after an EF-2 tornado damaged dozens of homes.

TORONTO — The Northern Tornadoes Project says five different tornadoes hit southern Ontario on Thursday afternoon.

The organization run by Western University and social impact fund ImpactWX says in a series of tweets that the tornadoes all had maximum wind speeds in the EF2 range, which Environment Canada says is between 180 and 220 km/h.

Read more: ‘Keep Barrie strong’: Neighbourhood ravaged by tornado unites in aftermath

The project says the tornadoes touched down in Barrie, Zephyr-Little Britain, Lorneville, Dwight and Lake Traverse between 2:30 and 5:10 p.m. local time.

The Barrie tornado at 2:30 p.m. was the most devastating with a wind speed of around 210 km/h and a track that was 12 kilometres long and 600 meters wide.

READ MORE: Massive cleanup effort underway in Barrie neighbourhood hit hard by tornado

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said Friday that more than 100 people had been displaced, at least 20 homes are uninhabitable and 10 people were taken to hospital because of the tornado.

Story continues below advertisement

The project says it tracks tornadic storms by using radar and when damage has been identified, scours satellite imagery to map out the tornado’s damage and deploys survey teams to collect drone and aircraft-based aerial imagery.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Environment Canada tagTornado tagBarrie tornado tagnorthern tornadoes project tagEF2 Tornado tagImpactWX tagDwight Tornado tagLake Traverse Tornado tagZephyr-Little britain tornado tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers