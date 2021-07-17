Massive cleanup effort underway in Barrie neighbourhood hit hard by tornado

Two days after an EF-2 tornado ripped through a south-end Barrie neighbourhood, dozens of construction workers, tradespeople and municipal crews have intensified their efforts to clean up strewn debris and stabilize heavily damaged homes.

In an update released on Twitter by Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, he said as of Saturday afternoon 71 homes were deemed uninhabitable (a portion of those homes will be allowed for occupancy after repairs).

“(There’s) a huge amount of work already going on on properties in this neighbourhood with people being able to come back and pick up some of their stuff in some of the more damaged homes, but they need to be escorted in,” he said.

Environment Canada confirmed on Friday the tornado was estimated to have wind speeds of around 210 km/h.

On the streets where the damage was heavily concentrated (Sun King Crescent, Majesty Boulevard, Prince William Way, Regalia Way, Saxon Road, Norman Drive, Counsellor Terrace), access has been restricted to residents, contractors, public service workers and members of the media.

Global News observed a wide range of damages where houses with missing roofs and blown out walls and windows were mixed with more minor damages such as ripped off shingles and soffits with intense damage indiscriminately isolated to pockets.

An update issued by City of Barrie staff on Saturday thanked the community for an outpouring of donations.

Officials said an impromptu donation centre at St. Gabriel the Archangel School on Prince William Way became so jam-packed with items that volunteers and staff had to refuse further donations. However, anyone who wants to help those impacted is encouraged to provide a financial donation at the school through the Salvation Army or online through the organization’s website (with a notation of “Barrie tornado”).

Since the initial tornado response, municipal crews moved in and set up four garbage and debris dropoff zones on residential streets for residents, their contractors and City workers. Employees have also been going house to house to pick up discarded items left at the streetside.

Residents in the affected area who are able to do so are encouraged to move their vehicles off their street as municipal crews will be cleaning debris off roads during the overnight hours on Sunday and Monday. Officials said tow trucks will be brought in to remove vehicles too damaged to be driven.

Municipal officials also issued a warning to the neighbourhood about people going door-to-door who are posing as Alectra Utilities representatives and asking for money to inspect homes. They said crews do not charge for inspections and asked anyone who receives a request to contact police.

Meanwhile, anyone who lives in the affected zone who needs assistance accessing their home or has any questions was encouraged to call the tornado response line at 705-728-8442 or visit the command centre at St. Gabriel the Archangel School.

Just to give a sense of how indiscriminate/localized the damage is here in Sandy Cove Acres these pictures (L to R) are three houses right beside each other. The first has a bent awning and missing shingles, the second seemingly little, and the third the roof is gone. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/nniHI5ocgu — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) July 17, 2021

Just made it into an area where the damage is the heaviest, Sun King Crescent and Majesty Boulevard. Access is limited right now to residents, contractors and media. The devastation is catastrophic. Dozens of tradespeople are working away on removing debris and making repairs. pic.twitter.com/B1YDdwU7Bk — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) July 17, 2021

One thing I am hearing from people is praise for the @cityofbarrie’s response. Public works crews have been driving up and down the streets regularly picking up debris, even using heavy construction equipment to do so. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/ZmJxJNxiPY — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) July 17, 2021

The City of Barrie has setup garbage disposal zones throughout the neighbourhood where municipal crews and residents can drop off debris. pic.twitter.com/8qkIHekAFF — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) July 17, 2021

Update from PWW and Mapleview as we move to reopening roads and restoration work continues in the tornado affected area. pic.twitter.com/O49zD7yGZF — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) July 17, 2021

