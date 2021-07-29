Toronto Maple Leafs sign former Guelph Storm leading scorer

Send this page to someone via email

Former leading scorer for the Guelph Storm Pavel Gogolev has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the NHL team announced on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Moscow native recorded six goals and six points in 13 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies last season.

Prior to that, Gogolev collected two goals and one assist in 12 games with Väsby IK of the HockeyAllsvenskan.

Gogolev spent two seasons with the Storm of the Ontario Hockey League and was the team’s leading scorer during the 2019-20 season with 45 goals and 51 assists in 63 games.

That impressive season earned him a spot on the OHL third all-star team.

The six-foot-one forward also captured an OHL championship with Guelph in 2019 after being traded from the Peterborough Petes.

Gogolev’s OHL career saw him register 90 goals and 92 assists in 219 games.

🖊 We’ve signed forward Pavel Gogolev to a three-year entry level contract. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 29, 2021