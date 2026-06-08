ANALYSIS: Surprise — Winnipeg Jets not part of early entry list for Dylan Larkin derby

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Reports of Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin wanting out of Detroit created a stir around the NHL late last week.

An update Monday has been a bit of a “buzzkill” — for now.

The bombshell that dropped last Thursday afternoon ahead of an epic Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final in Raleigh had every fan base — with the exception of Detroit, of course — salivating over the idea of the speedy centre winding up in their team’s jersey.

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Jets Nation was right there in the land of dreaming about “what if” Winnipeg somehow wound up being that team who cashed in on the Dylan Larkin sweepstakes.

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Then came a report from Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press that Larkin’s wish list is narrowed down to Florida, Vegas and Minnesota.

None are a surprise, all are Stanley Cup Contenders. But an ultra restricted market doesn’t give Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman much to work with to receive fair compensation for an established 30-goal scorer and 70-point producer over the past five seasons.

Unless of course, one of the Panthers, Golden Knights or Wild surprise everyone and submit an offer Yzerman can’t refuse.

Let’s remember: to this point, there has been no confirmation from any of the main participants, so there’s still time for Larkin’s list to be expanded — as it probably will need to be if the player and his agent Pat Brisson are serious about getting a deal done.

A summer of “massive change” in the National Hockey League has been in the forecast for a while.

And Larkin’s trade request could still ignite the kind of chaos one would expect almost every NHL GM and market to desperately want to be a part of.