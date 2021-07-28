Edmonton Oilers re-sign offensive blueliner Tyson Barrie to 3-year deal

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed Tyson Barrie who quarterbacked their NHL-best power play last season while also leading all defenceman in the league in points scored in the regular season.

The Oilers announced the deal on Wednesday, the same day the 30-year-old Victoria, B.C., native was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

(Click here for a list of moves made by the Oilers on Day 1 of free agency)

The smooth-skating defenceman and the Oilers agreed to a three-year deal worth $13.5.

View image in full screen NHL profile photo on Edmonton Oilers player Tyson Barrie at a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta. on Feb. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

Barrie accumulated 48 points in 56 games with the Oilers last season. He signed a one-year deal with the club last summer after a disappointing season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Barrie spent the previous eight seasons with the Colorado Avalanche. Over the course of his NHL career, he has collected 394 points in 610 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Immediately following the Oilers’ exit from the 2021 playoffs, some NHL insiders suggested his stint with Edmonton may be short-lived as highly-touted youngster Evan Bouchard, another offensively-minded defenceman in the Oilers’ organization, is expected to be given a chance to earn a full-time role with the team next season.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers trade Ethan Bear to Carolina for Warren Foegele

Even with Barrie returning, the Oilers’ defence will look rather different this year. The team lost Adam Larsson to the Seattle Kraken at the expansion draft earlier this month and trade Caleb Jones and a draft pick to Chicago for longtime Blackhawk Duncan Keith.

Edmonton Oilers free agency moves

Also on Wednesday, the Oilers bought out the remaining two years on James Neal’s contract. Neal, 33, spent the last two seasons with the Oilers. He had five goals and 10 points in 29 games last season. The buyout will open up $3.8 million in cap space for the Oilers this year and next. However, the buyout will leave the Oilers with $1.9 million in dead cap space in 2023/24 and 2024/25.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers inked right-shot defenceman Cody Ceci to a four-year deal worth $3.25 million per season. Ceci, 27, spent last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins and had 17 points in 53 games. He’s also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators over the course of his 549 game career. Ceci was drafted 15th overall by Ottawa in 2012. He’s primarily a defensive defenceman and will be asked to fill the void left by Adam Larsson’s departure to Seattle.