Edmonton Oilers announce 2-year deal for goalie Mike Smith

Send this page to someone via email

Goaltender Mike Smith is returning to the Edmonton Oilers for two seasons.

The Oilers announced the deal Saturday morning, two days after general manager Ken Holland said they were in the process of finalizing the contract.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers select offensive forward Xavier Bourgault in 1st round of NHL entry draft

Smith, 39, went 21-6-2 in the 2021 regular season with a .923 save percentage. In the playoffs, he was 0-4 with a .912 save percentage as the Oilers were swept by the Jets.

He’s spent the last two seasons with the Oilers, posting a record of 40-18-8. Smith has played in 646 NHL regular season games since entering the league in the 2006/07 season.

Story continues below advertisement

His new contract has an average annual value of $2.2 million.