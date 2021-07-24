Menu

News

Edmonton Oilers announce 2-year deal for goalie Mike Smith

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted July 24, 2021 12:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Mike Smith shoots for #1 goalie spot with Edmonton Oilers' Mike Smith shoots for #1 goalie spot with Edmonton Oilers
WATCH (Sept. 10, 2019): With just days to go ahead of the start of Edmonton Oilers training camp, goaltender Mike Smith id bringing his best to win the number one job between the pipes. John Sexsmith reports. – Sep 10, 2019

Goaltender Mike Smith is returning to the Edmonton Oilers for two seasons.

The Oilers announced the deal Saturday morning, two days after general manager Ken Holland said they were in the process of finalizing the contract.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers select offensive forward Xavier Bourgault in 1st round of NHL entry draft

Smith, 39, went 21-6-2 in the 2021 regular season with a .923 save percentage. In the playoffs, he was 0-4 with a .912 save percentage as the Oilers were swept by the Jets.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers open NHL regular season Oct. 13 vs. Canucks

He’s spent the last two seasons with the Oilers, posting a record of 40-18-8. Smith has played in 646 NHL regular season games since entering the league in the 2006/07 season.

His new contract has an average annual value of $2.2 million.

