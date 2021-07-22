Edmonton Oilers open NHL regular season Oct. 13 vs. Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers will open the 2021-22 NHL regular season at home on Wednesday, Oct. 13 against the Vancouver Canucks.

The league released the full schedule Wednesday afternoon. It includes an Olympic break, though there is no final agreement in place for NHL players to take part in the Games. If no agreement is reached, the NHL will put out a revised schedule.

As it stands, the Olympic break has the Oilers not playing a home game between Jan. 26 and March 5.

The Seattle Kraken will make their first visit to Rogers Place on Monday, Nov. 1. The Toronto Maple Leafs are in town on Tuesday, Dec. 14, while the Montreal Canadiens roll in on Saturday, March 5.

The Battle of Alberta will be in Edmonton on Oct. 16 and Jan. 22. The Oilers will visit the Flames Dec. 27 and March 26.

The Oilers will play eight straight road games from Dec. 22 to Jan. 5 with the World Juniors at Rogers Place.

On New Year’s Eve, the Oilers take on the New Jersey Devils then meet the New York Islanders on New Year’s Day.

They’ll have six-game homestands in December and March.

Check out the full Oilers schedule here.

All Oilers games will be heard live on 630 CHED.