Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers lose Adam Larsson to Seattle Kraken

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted July 21, 2021 12:47 pm

The Edmonton Oilers have lost defenceman Adam Larsson to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.

The Oilers confirmed Wednesday morning that Larsson had agreed to a contract with Seattle.

The Kraken had an exclusive window to negotiate with pending free agents. If they reached a deal with a player during that window, he automatically became Seattle’s pick in the expansion draft.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers announce team’s 2021 pre-season schedule, including games against Flames, Kraken

Each team can lose only one player to the Kraken in the draft.

Larrson, 28, had played 329 games for the Oilers over five seasons. He was acquired from New Jersey in a trade for Taylor Hall in June of 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

Larsson was drafted by the Devils fourth overall in 2011. He was at the end of of his six-year contract with had an average annual value of $4.17 million.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers release protection list ahead of expansion draft

Larsson’s new deal with the Kraken is reportedly worth $16 million over four years.

The Kraken will officially announce all their expansion draft picks Wednesday night.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagAdam Larsson tagSeattle Kraken tagNHL Expansion Draft tagExpansion Draft tagEdmonton Oilers Adam Larsson tagOilers Larsson tagkraken draft tagKraken Larsson tagSeattle Kraken Adam Larsson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers