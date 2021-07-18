Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers release protection list ahead of expansion draft

By David Boles 630CHED
Posted July 18, 2021 11:25 am
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) celebrates a goal with teammates while taking on the Ottawa Senators during first period NHL action in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) celebrates a goal with teammates while taking on the Ottawa Senators during first period NHL action in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

There weren’t too many big surprises on the Edmonton Oilers protection list.

The NHL released the lists of all 30 teams Sunday participating in the expansion draft this week, in which the Seattle Kraken will build their new team from.

Read more: The Seattle NHL team name will be the Seattle Kraken

Among the players protected include Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jesse Puljujarvi, Darnell Nurse and Ethan Bear.

Duncan Keith, who the Oilers acquired in a trade last week from Chicago, was also protected.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers acquire Duncan Keith from Chicago Blackhawks

Some of the players exposed include James Neal, Adam Larsson, Kyle Turris and goaltender Mikko Koskinen.

The expansion draft goes Wednesday, followed by the NHL Draft Friday and Saturday. The Oilers have five picks, their top selection being #20 in round one.

