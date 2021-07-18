Edmonton Oilers release protection list ahead of expansion draft

Send this page to someone via email

There weren’t too many big surprises on the Edmonton Oilers protection list.

The NHL released the lists of all 30 teams Sunday participating in the expansion draft this week, in which the Seattle Kraken will build their new team from.

Among the players protected include Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jesse Puljujarvi, Darnell Nurse and Ethan Bear.

Duncan Keith, who the Oilers acquired in a trade last week from Chicago, was also protected.

Some of the players exposed include James Neal, Adam Larsson, Kyle Turris and goaltender Mikko Koskinen.

The expansion draft goes Wednesday, followed by the NHL Draft Friday and Saturday. The Oilers have five picks, their top selection being #20 in round one.