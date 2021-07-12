Edmonton Oilers reportedly acquire Duncan Keith from Chicago Blackhawks

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly acquired three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Keith, a left shot defenceman, will turn 38 on July 16. He has two years left on his contract with an annual average value of just over $5.5 million.

Sports broadcaster John Shannon broke the deal down on Oilers Now on Monday afternoon.

The Oilers send away defenceman Caleb Jones and a third-round draft pick.

Keith had requested a trade to western Canada or the Pacific northwest to be closer to his son, Colton.

With 625 points in 1,192 regular season games and 86 points in 135 playoff games, Keith is considered one of the greatest players in Blackhawks history. While he’s past his prime, it’s projected he would play on the Oilers second pairing behind Darnell Nurse.

Keith won gold playing for Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. He was drafted by Chicago 54th overall in 2002.