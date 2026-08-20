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Sports

Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins to play NHL games in Germany in 2027

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 20, 2026 3:37 pm
1 min read
Boston Bruins’ John-Jason Peterka, from left, FC Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, and Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl, pose with jerseys during a joint press conference by FC Bayern Munich and the National Hockey League, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Munich. View image in full screen
Boston Bruins’ John-Jason Peterka, from left, FC Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, and Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl, pose with jerseys during a joint press conference by FC Bayern Munich and the National Hockey League, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Munich. Matthias Balk/dpa via AP
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The Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers will each play two regular-season games in Germany next year as part of the NHL and NHLPA’s efforts to grow hockey in the country, the league announced Thursday.

The Oilers will play two matches at Lanxess Arena in Leon Draisaitl native city of Cologne during the 2027-28 NHL season.

The Bruins are to play two games in Munich, the hometown of Boston winger John-Jason (JJ) Peterka.

The opponents have yet to be determined, and the dates for the games have not yet been released.

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“These events represent an important step in our commitment to grow the game in Germany,” said NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

“By bringing more NHL games to one of Europe’s most dynamic hockey markets, we hope to continue to deepen engagement amongst our fans, partners and local communities, while at the same time creating a significant opportunity to grow the game throughout the country.”

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It will be the Oilers’ second time lacing up in Germany, following their participation in the 2018 NHL Global Series in Cologne and Gothenburg.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators were already slated to play two games in Düsseldorf in December.

Those Global Series games are the second and third regular-season games the league has staged in Germany after the Buffalo Sabres and Los Angeles Kings played in Berlin in 2011.

More are to follow with the NHL and NHLPA committed to bringing regular-season games to Germany for at least the next three seasons, starting with this year’s NHL Global Series Germany on Dec. 18 and 20 at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, featuring the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks.

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

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