UN agency details new 'digital seal' as countries mull COVID-19 vaccine passports

Canada

Edmonton Oilers sign Devin Shore to 2-year contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2021 9:51 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Devin Shore to a two-year contract extension with an annual average value of US$850,000.

The club made the announcement on Wednesday.

Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland looking to add support for star players 

The Ajax, Ont., native originally joined the club on a professional try-out (PTO) just prior to training camp in January before going on to sign a one-year, two-way deal worth $700,000 for the 2020-21 season.

Shore appeared in 38 regular-season games and produced five goals and nine points. He also dressed for a pair of playoff games against Winnipeg and recorded one assist.

The 26-year-old Shore was selected 61st overall in the 2012 draft by the Dallas Stars.

He has also played for Anaheim (2018-2020) and Columbus (2020), and has 44 goals and 115 points in 326 career games.

NHL profile photo on Edmonton Oilers player Devin Shore at a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta. on March 17, 2021. View image in full screen
NHL profile photo on Edmonton Oilers player Devin Shore at a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta. on March 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
© 2021 The Canadian Press
