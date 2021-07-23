Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers select offensive forward Xavier Bourgault in 1st round of NHL entry draft

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 10:53 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers selected forward Xavier Bourgault in the first round of the NHL entry draft on Friday night.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers set for NHL draft; re-sign goalie Mike Smith 

The Oilers’ nabbed the offensive QMJHL player with the 22nd overall pick.

Edmonton had come into the draft holding the No. 20 pick but just before they were due to make a selection, traded that pick to the Minnesota Wild for the 22nd overall pick and the 90th overall pick.

READ MORE: Unusual year creates unusual NHL entry draft for prospects, scouts 

Bourgault, who turns 19 in October, picked up 40 points in 29 games in a COVID-shortened season with the Shawinigan Cataractes. The Quebec native has played both centre and on the wing.

Xavier Bourgault (#98), player of Shawinigan Cataractes, season 2019-20 of the QMJHL in Drummondville, Que., Jan. 12, 2020. View image in full screen
Xavier Bourgault (#98), player of Shawinigan Cataractes, season 2019-20 of the QMJHL in Drummondville, Que., Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Ghyslain Bergeron

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers open NHL regular season Oct. 13 vs. Canucks

Bourgault was the No. 13-ranked North American skater heading into the draft.

–With a file from The Canadian Press

Watch below: Some Global News videos about fans’ excitement over the Edmonton Oilers earning a spot in the 2021 NHL playoffs.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers fans pumped about playoffs' Edmonton Oilers fans pumped about playoffs
