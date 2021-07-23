Edmonton Oilers select offensive forward Xavier Bourgault in 1st round of NHL entry draft

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers selected forward Xavier Bourgault in the first round of the NHL entry draft on Friday night.

The Oilers’ nabbed the offensive QMJHL player with the 22nd overall pick.

Edmonton had come into the draft holding the No. 20 pick but just before they were due to make a selection, traded that pick to the Minnesota Wild for the 22nd overall pick and the 90th overall pick.

Bourgault, who turns 19 in October, picked up 40 points in 29 games in a COVID-shortened season with the Shawinigan Cataractes. The Quebec native has played both centre and on the wing.

View image in full screen Xavier Bourgault (#98), player of Shawinigan Cataractes, season 2019-20 of the QMJHL in Drummondville, Que., Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Ghyslain Bergeron

Bourgault was the No. 13-ranked North American skater heading into the draft.

–With a file from The Canadian Press

