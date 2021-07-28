Edmonton Oilers trade Ethan Bear to Carolina for Warren Foegele

The Edmonton Oilers have traded defenceman Ethan Bear to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for left winger Warren Foegele.

Foegele, 25, had 10 goals and 20 points in 53 games for the Hurricanes last season. In his career, he has 68 points in 200 games. The Hurricanes drafted him 67th overall in 2014.

Bear, 24, was drafted 124th overall by the Oilers in 2015. He became a full-time NHLer in 2019/20 and posted five goals and 21 points in 71 games. In 2021, he had two goals and eight points in 43 games.

