Canadiens team owner Geoff Molson says they let fans down by drafting Logan Mailloux

Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson has apologized for the “offensive” decision to draft defenceman Logan Mailloux, who was charged with sharing non-consensual sexually explicit images of a young woman last year.

The team’s owner, president and CEO issued a statement on Wednesday saying he understands that fans expect better from the Habs, “and we let you down.”

READ MORE: Sponsors for Canadiens pushing back against Logan Mailloux draft pick

“I apologize for the pain this selection has caused,” Molson said.

Molson said the franchise has asked Mailloux to not participate in its rookie or main training camp this fall.

“Being a player in the NHL is a privilege that is earned — not a right that is granted,” the statement reads. “As the year progresses, we will reassess Logan’s readiness to be part of our organization.”

“As a lifelong Habs fan, I must say I am deeply disappointed by the decision,” Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday. “I think it was a lack of judgment by the organization. I think they have a lot of explaining to do to Montrealers and to fans right across the country.”

READ MORE: Trudeau ‘deeply disappointed’ after Habs draft Logan Mailloux despite sexual image charge

Team sponsors, including restaurant chain St-Hubert BBQ, financial giant Desjardins Group, La Cage Brasserie Sportive sports bar and pharmacy chain Jean-Coutu Group, had also began speaking out and expressing their discomfort with the choice to draft the 18-year-old Ontario native.

Mailloux, who was 17 at the time of the incident, has admitted to sharing the photos with his hockey teammates and said he “deeply regrets” doing something so “stupid and irresponsible” and has been in therapy to better himself and understand the impact that his gesture had and will have on his victim for the rest of her life.

The teen was playing with the SK Lejon in Sweden during the 2020-21 season when he took and shared the non-consensual images of himself and an 18-year-old girl engaged in a sexual act.

He was charged with defamation and the distribution of non-consensual offensive photography under Swedish law last December and was ordered to pay just over $2,000.

The Montreal Canadiens organization previously defended the polarizing draft, calling Mailloux a “promising” player.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin told reporters that the gap between Mailloux and the next best player the Habs could have picked was too large to ignore and that he believes he would have been drafted by another team if the Canadiens hadn’t picked him.

Mailloux currently plays with the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights.