Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canadiens team owner Geoff Molson says they let fans down by drafting Logan Mailloux

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal Canadiens face mounting backlash over draft pick Logan Mailloux’s sexual offence' Montreal Canadiens face mounting backlash over draft pick Logan Mailloux’s sexual offence
The Montreal Canadiens are under intensifying criticism for drafting Logan Mailloux. The 18-year-old defenceman pleaded guilty in Sweden to sharing sexually explicit images of a woman without her consent. Sponsors, advocates against sexual abuse, and even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are denouncing the team's decision.

Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson has apologized for the “offensive” decision to draft defenceman Logan Mailloux, who was charged with sharing non-consensual sexually explicit images of a young woman last year.

The team’s owner, president and CEO issued a statement on Wednesday saying he understands that fans expect better from the Habs, “and we let you down.”

READ MORE: Sponsors for Canadiens pushing back against Logan Mailloux draft pick

“I apologize for the pain this selection has caused,” Molson said.

Molson said the franchise has asked Mailloux to not participate in its rookie or main training camp this fall.

“Being a player in the NHL is a privilege that is earned — not a right that is granted,” the statement reads. “As the year progresses, we will reassess Logan’s readiness to be part of our organization.”

Story continues below advertisement

This comes after the controversial draft was scrutinized by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, local Quebec politicians and advocates alike who all agreed that the move trivialized women’s safety, sexual violence, and that “collectively, we do not take these [acts] seriously.”

“As a lifelong Habs fan, I must say I am deeply disappointed by the decision,” Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday. “I think it was a lack of judgment by the organization. I think they have a lot of explaining to do to Montrealers and to fans right across the country.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Trudeau ‘deeply disappointed’ after Habs draft Logan Mailloux despite sexual image charge' Trudeau ‘deeply disappointed’ after Habs draft Logan Mailloux despite sexual image charge
Trudeau ‘deeply disappointed’ after Habs draft Logan Mailloux despite sexual image charge

READ MORE: Trudeau ‘deeply disappointed’ after Habs draft Logan Mailloux despite sexual image charge

Team sponsors, including restaurant chain St-Hubert BBQ, financial giant Desjardins Group, La Cage Brasserie Sportive sports bar and pharmacy chain Jean-Coutu Group, had also began speaking out and expressing their discomfort with the choice to draft the 18-year-old Ontario native.

Story continues below advertisement

Mailloux, who was 17 at the time of the incident, has admitted to sharing the photos with his hockey teammates and said he “deeply regrets” doing something so “stupid and irresponsible” and has been in therapy to better himself and understand the impact that his gesture had and will have on his victim for the rest of her life.

The teen was playing with the SK Lejon in Sweden during the 2020-21 season when he took and shared the non-consensual images of himself and an 18-year-old girl engaged in a sexual act.

He was charged with defamation and the distribution of non-consensual offensive photography under Swedish law last December and was ordered to pay just over $2,000.

The Montreal Canadiens organization previously defended the polarizing draft, calling Mailloux a “promising” player.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin told reporters that the gap between Mailloux and the next best player the Habs could have picked was too large to ignore and that he believes he would have been drafted by another team if the Canadiens hadn’t picked him.

Mailloux currently plays with the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trudeau, Montreal Canadiens sponsors denouncing controversial draft pick' Trudeau, Montreal Canadiens sponsors denouncing controversial draft pick
Geoff Molson Logan Mailloux tagLogan Mailloux draft pick NHL tagLondon Knights Logan Mailloux tagMontreal Canadiens apologize tagMontreal Canadiens Geoff Molson tagMontreal Canadiens Logan Mailloux tagNHL Montreal Canadiens tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers