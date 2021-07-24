Montreal Canadiens draft Logan Mailloux despite sexual misconduct controversy
The Montreal Canadiens used their first pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft to select defenceman Logan Mailloux. The move was considered a major surprise following a statement released by Mailloux days before the draft that asked teams not to draft him after he was charged with taking a picture of himself with another teenage girl engaged in a sexual act and then sharing it without consent. Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis has the story.