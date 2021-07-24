Montreal Canadiens select Logan Mailloux in 1st round, after player asks not to be drafted

The Montreal Canadiens used their first pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft to select defenceman Logan Mailloux.

The move was considered a major surprise following a statement released by Mailloux days before the draft that asked teams not to draft him.

“Being drafted into the NHL is an honour and a privilege that no one takes lightly. The NHL draft should be one of the most exciting landmark moments in a player’s career, and given the circumstances, I don’t feel I have demonstrated strong enough maturity or character to earn that privilege in the 2021 draft.”

The Belle River, Ont., native made the statement in response to a story done by The Daily Faceoff that while he was playing with SK Lejon in Sweden during the 2020-21 season, Mailloux was charged with taking a picture of himself with an 18-year old woman engaged in a consensual sex act and then sharing it without consent.

Mailloux was 17 at the time of the incident and gave permission to Daily Faceoff for his story to be released.

Mailloux is a draft pick of the London Knights and played for the London Nationals in the 2019-20 season when he was named Western Conference Rookie of the Year and Top First Year Defenceman in the Western Conference in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The Canadiens released the following statement after selecting Mailloux:

“By drafting prospect Logan Mailloux with the 31st overall pick, the Montreal Canadiens organization not only selected a promising hockey player, but also a young man who recently admitted to making a serious mistake. The Canadiens are aware of the situation and by no means minimize the severity of Logan’s actions. Logan understands the impact of his actions. His recent public statement is a genuine acknowledgment of his poor behaviour and the first step on his personal journey. We are making a commitment to accompany Logan on his journey by providing him with the tools to mature and the necessary support to guide him in his development. We are also committed to raising awareness among our players about the repercussions of their actions on the lives of others.”

Knights General Manager Mark Hunter told Global News that Mailloux has been receiving professional help and counselling.

“(He is receiving the help) to make sure he knows what he needs to do as a person to improve himself,” said Hunter. “We spent a lot of time on that to make sure to get him in the right direction so he can get help.”

Mailloux’s statement on July 20 that he was renouncing himself from this year’s entry draft included the goal of showing teams the person and the player he could be as he looked to this upcoming season in London.

“I feel that that this would allow me the opportunity to demonstrate an adequate level of maturity and character next season and provide all the NHL teams the opportunity to reassess my character towards the 2022 NHL draft.”

Mailloux had been ranked anywhere from 23rd to 58th overall by various scouting services over the course of this past season.