COVID-19: 15 new cases in London and Middlesex since Friday

The Middlesex-Health London Unit (MLHU) reported a total of 15 new COVID-19 cases since its last update on Friday.

This includes seven cases on Saturday, five on Sunday and three on Monday.

The region’s total case count stands at 12,744.

The MLHU also reported 22 recoveries for a total of 12,468.

No new deaths were reported. The region’s death toll remains unchanged at 229.

At least 47 cases are active in the region.

The most recent death involved a partially vaccinated woman in her 80s reported July 15.

The total number of cases involving a variant of concern sits at 3,562.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,379 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K.

104 cases of the Gamma (P.1) variant, first identified in Brazil

73 cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, first identified in India

two cases of the Beta (B.1.351) variant, first identified in South Africa

one case of the Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant, first identified in India

one case of the Zeta (P.2) variant, first identified in Brazil

There is also one case listed only as B.1.617 and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,524 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 373 have been in Middlesex Centre and 334 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s Summary of COVID-19 Cases in Middlesex-London page.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for six inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer of those patients in the intensive care unit, as of Monday.

In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five.

LHSC is not reporting any patients from outside of the region.

There are currently no LHSC employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization is reporting no cases involving patients, residents or health-care workers.



Toronto COVID-19 vaccine clinic targeting communities with lower uptake rates

Institutional outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any institutional outbreaks.

On Thursday, the health unit said an outbreak tied to indoor gatherings at Christ Embassy Church at 1472 Dundas St., in London that involved six cases was now “under control.”

Vaccinations and testing

As of July 17, 79 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose, while 56.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The health unit is also now accepting walk-ins for first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at its mass vaccination clinics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Hours and days of operation at many of the mass clinics will reduce starting next month. Full details can be found on our website.

Information on how to book and cancel appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Several pop-up walk-in clinics are scheduled throughout the region. A full list can be found on the health unit’s website.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The test positivity rate in the region was 1.1 per cent for the week of July 11, up from 1.0 per cent for the week of July 4.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 119 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest daily increase in two weeks. The provincial case total now stands at 549,447.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,316 as three more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 538,702 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 137 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 1,429.

There are more than 8.6 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 66.1 per cent of the eligible (12+) population. First dose coverage stands at 79.7 per cent.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported three new cases and six recoveries since its last update on Friday.

The total case count stands at 3,935 with 14 active cases, 3,837 recoveries and 84 deaths.

Of the 14 active cases, nine are in Woodstock and four are in St. Thomas. Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

One person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to SWPH, but is not in the ICU.

The number of variant of concern cases increased by one to 864, with 762 of those listed as the Alpha variant, 51 the Beta variant and 51 the Delta variant.

There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.1 per cent for the week of July 11, down slightly from 1.2 per cent for the week of July 4.



As of July 22, SWPH says 77.8 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 57.6 per cent have had two doses.

As of July 19, walk-in appointments are available at all of SWPH’s mass vaccination clinics.

Appointments can be booked or re-booked through the online booking portal or by phone at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.

The health unit is also still encouraging people to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Several pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge as vaccination rates hit lowest in months

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health has yet to update its COVID-19 numbers.

As of Friday, the region’s total case count stood at 1,936 with 14 active cases, 1,865 recoveries, and 57 deaths. There were 345 cases confirmed to involve a variant of concern.

Of the 14 active cases, eight are in Stratford. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

HPPH reported that one person was hospitalized with COVID-19.

There were no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region but one unidentified workplace outbreak is ongoing.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.9 per cent for the week of July 11, up from 0.6 per cent for the week of July 4.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard reported that 76.8 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had at least one vaccine dose, while 59.6 per cent are fully vaccinated, as of Friday.

Information on vaccine eligibility and booking an appointment can be found on HPPH’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new death since its last update on Friday. The region’s death toll has increased to 68.

No new cases were reported over the weekend or on Monday. The region’s total case count remains at 3,633.

The health unit reported one recovery for a total of 3.563.

The number of confirmed variant of concern cases remains unchanged at 675.

Pride 2021: Montreal bar owners in The Gay Village hope for ease of COVID-19 restrictions

According to Bluewater Health, there are currently no patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lambton Public Health is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was just 0.34 per cent for the week of July 11, down from 0.95 per cent for the week of July 4.

As of Monday, 75.4 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 63.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

LPH is asking everyone who has already received a first dose to book their second dose appointment as soon as possible as the region prepares to wind down mass immunization clinics next month.

Residents who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Some pharmacies are also continuing to offer Pfizer or Moderna shots.

— with files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and Gabby Rodrigues



