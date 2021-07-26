Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Middlesex-London Health Unit issues 1-day heat alert at start of workweek

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 26, 2021 10:22 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Getty Images

The forecast is calling for a sweltering Monday, prompting a one-day heat alert from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 31 C on Monday, feeling like 35 with the humidity. That meets the MLHU’s threshold for issuing the alert.

Read more: Two-day heat alert extended for London and Middlesex, Ont.

“Many people across the region are enjoying holidays this week and their planned activities may include spending time outdoors taking part in fun summer activities. Some of the important things to add to those plans are a hat, light clothing and of course plenty of water to drink,” public health inspector Randy Walker said in a statement.

“It is vitally important to build those things into your summer fun plans, and that also includes using sunscreen and taking frequent breaks from the heat and cooling off in an air-conditioned space or even taking a cool bath.”

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says you should still follow COVID-19-related health guidance, “including wearing a mask or face covering, maintaining six feet of physical distance from others and cleaning your hands frequently.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Climate change expected to bring longer wildfire seasons and more area burned: Expert

According to the City of London’s website, the South London Community Centre at 1119 Jalna Blvd. will be open as a cooling centre from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during a heat alert.

The city says water fountains can be found in Victoria Park, Gibbons Park, Springbank West Park, Pump House Park and the Springbank House.

Spray pad location and activation information as well as information about municipal pools can also be found on the city’s website.

Heat alerts are issued when the temperature is forecast to reach 31 C or higher or when the humidex will be 40 or higher. The current forecast is calling for the temperature to fall to 17 C overnight and climb back up to 28 C on Tuesday, below the heat alert threshold.

Click to play video: 'Heat and drought decimating crops, impacting Canada’s food supply' Heat and drought decimating crops, impacting Canada’s food supply
Heat and drought decimating crops, impacting Canada’s food supply
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagmlhu tagHot Weather tagHeat Alert tagSummer Heat tagHigh Heat taglondon heat alert tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers