Middlesex-London Health Unit issues 1-day heat alert at start of workweek

The forecast is calling for a sweltering Monday, prompting a one-day heat alert from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 31 C on Monday, feeling like 35 with the humidity. That meets the MLHU’s threshold for issuing the alert.

“Many people across the region are enjoying holidays this week and their planned activities may include spending time outdoors taking part in fun summer activities. Some of the important things to add to those plans are a hat, light clothing and of course plenty of water to drink,” public health inspector Randy Walker said in a statement.

“It is vitally important to build those things into your summer fun plans, and that also includes using sunscreen and taking frequent breaks from the heat and cooling off in an air-conditioned space or even taking a cool bath.”

The health unit says you should still follow COVID-19-related health guidance, “including wearing a mask or face covering, maintaining six feet of physical distance from others and cleaning your hands frequently.”

According to the City of London’s website, the South London Community Centre at 1119 Jalna Blvd. will be open as a cooling centre from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during a heat alert.

The city says water fountains can be found in Victoria Park, Gibbons Park, Springbank West Park, Pump House Park and the Springbank House.

Spray pad location and activation information as well as information about municipal pools can also be found on the city’s website.

Heat alerts are issued when the temperature is forecast to reach 31 C or higher or when the humidex will be 40 or higher. The current forecast is calling for the temperature to fall to 17 C overnight and climb back up to 28 C on Tuesday, below the heat alert threshold.

