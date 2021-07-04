Two-day heat alert issued for London and Middlesex, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a two-day heat alert.

Sunday is calling for a high of 31 C and Monday is expecting a high of 33 C, meeting the health unit’s threshold for issuing an alert.

The heat alert will remain in effect until Tuesday when a mix of sun and cloud will bring the temperature down.

“If you are planning to spend time outside in these temperatures it is important to plan ahead and take the necessary precautions,” said Randy Walker, a public health inspector with the health unit.

“Wear sunscreen, dress in light clothing, wear a hat, drink plenty of water and plan to take some breaks from the heat and sun to cool off if you’re going to be outside for any length of time.”

Environment Canada is calling for a low of 18 C overnight on Sunday and a low of 23 C on Monday.

Showers may begin on Wednesday, lasting through the week.

