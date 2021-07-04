Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Two-day heat alert issued for London and Middlesex, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 4, 2021 2:14 pm
The heat alert will remain in effect until Tuesday when a mix of sun and cloud will bring the temperature down. View image in full screen
The heat alert will remain in effect until Tuesday when a mix of sun and cloud will bring the temperature down. File / Global News

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a two-day heat alert.

Sunday is calling for a high of 31 C and Monday is expecting a high of 33 C, meeting the health unit’s threshold for issuing an alert.

The heat alert will remain in effect until Tuesday when a mix of sun and cloud will bring the temperature down.

“If you are planning to spend time outside in these temperatures it is important to plan ahead and take the necessary precautions,” said Randy Walker, a public health inspector with the health unit.

Read more: More weather records set as heat continues to bake B.C.’s Interior

“Wear sunscreen, dress in light clothing, wear a hat, drink plenty of water and plan to take some breaks from the heat and sun to cool off if you’re going to be outside for any length of time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada is calling for a low of 18 C overnight on Sunday and a low of 23 C on Monday.

Showers may begin on Wednesday, lasting through the week.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagSummer tagHeat tagmlhu tagMiddlesex tagHeat Alert tagHeat alert London Middlesex tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers