International passengers may now be separated based on COVID vaccination status at Pearson airport

International passengers arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport may now be separated into different lines based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) confirmed the new measure in an emailed statement to Global News on Saturday.

“Passengers entering Canada from the U.S. or another international destination may be split into vaccinated and non/partially-vaccinated queues prior to reaching Canada Customs,” Beverly MacDonald wrote.

“This is a measure to help streamline the border clearance process as there are different entry requirements for vaccinated and non/partially-vaccinated travellers, which have been broadly communicated by the Government of Canada.”

Earlier this month, Canada lifted the 14-day quarantine requirement for those permitted to travel into the country who are fully vaccinated. They must still present a negative COVID-19 test result.

“We know that the arrivals experience is different for passengers than it was in pre-pandemic times, and we appreciate passengers’ patience as we work with all of our partners to implement Government of Canada requirements for international air travel,” MacDonald said.