Canada

International passengers may now be separated based on COVID vaccination status at Pearson airport

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 24, 2021 1:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Travel based on type of COVID-19 vaccine received raises concerns' Travel based on type of COVID-19 vaccine received raises concerns
WATCH ABOVE: Canada will soon open its border to those who are fully vaccinated, but only if they received one approved by Health Canada.

International passengers arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport may now be separated into different lines based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) confirmed the new measure in an emailed statement to Global News on Saturday.

“Passengers entering Canada from the U.S. or another international destination may be split into vaccinated and non/partially-vaccinated queues prior to reaching Canada Customs,” Beverly MacDonald wrote.

Read more: Ontario reports 170 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; 124K more vaccines administered

“This is a measure to help streamline the border clearance process as there are different entry requirements for vaccinated and non/partially-vaccinated travellers, which have been broadly communicated by the Government of Canada.”

Trending Stories

Earlier this month, Canada lifted the 14-day quarantine requirement for those permitted to travel into the country who are fully vaccinated. They must still present a negative COVID-19 test result.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that the arrivals experience is different for passengers than it was in pre-pandemic times, and we appreciate passengers’ patience as we work with all of our partners to implement Government of Canada requirements for international air travel,” MacDonald said.

Click to play video: 'Questions over reopening Canadian border to U.S. citizens' Questions over reopening Canadian border to U.S. citizens
